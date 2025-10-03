A decade of strategic Astana-Budapest partnership blossoms into a bridge between continents – President of Hungary

How do you assess the current state of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary? In your view, which areas hold the greatest potential for deepening cooperation in the coming years? Which key sectors of the economy do you consider most promising for expanding Hungarian investments in Kazakhstan and for launching joint projects between our countries?

After a shared historical past, the relationship between our countries is now flourishing and pointing towards a promising future. Last year, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of our strategic partnership. This partnership, rooted in our shared historical and cultural traditions, is marked by close political ties, regular high-level mutual visits, continuously expanding economic cooperation, deep cultural ties, and extensive educational exchanges. Our priority areas include energy, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, while we are also following with great interest the digitalization process in Kazakhstan, which is recognised as pioneering not only in the region but also globally.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakhstan and Hungary play an important role in strengthening connections between Europe and Central Asia. How do you see our countries contributing to the development of sustainable transport, logistics, and energy chains between the regions?

As a member of the European Union, and especially as a Central European country, we greatly value the strategic importance of our relations with Kazakhstan. In the current period of crisis, the importance of East-West cooperation, trade, diversification of energy sources, and the development of international transport routes is continuously on the rise. In all these areas, Kazakhstan plays a key role.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which crosses Kazakhstan, is a significant achievement and, like the Silk Road, could be an important link for the movement of goods between East and West. Hungary and Kazakhstan are both uniquely positioned to act as a bridge and gateway between Europe and Asia, both in a geographic and symbolic sense.

Photo credit: Akorda

How important is the humanitarian dimension - including education, science, and cultural exchange - in strengthening the long-term partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary, and which initiatives do you consider a priority in this field?

The Turkic linguistic and cultural kinship provides a strong and reliable foundation for further strengthening relations between the Kazakh and Hungarian peoples.

Our educational ties hold strategic significance. We currently offer 250 scholarships per year to Kazakh citizens under the Stipendium Hungaricum program. The annual quota is oversubscribed sixfold, clearly demonstrating the popularity of the scholarship program. We welcome the considerable interest shown by Kazakh students. We are also pleased to see that a number of Hungarian universities are engaged in extensive cooperation with Kazakh higher education institutions.

Our tourism ties are strengthened by the direct flight between Budapest and Shymkent, which helps bring our peoples closer together. More travelling businesspeople and tourists, more successes and experiences, and more direct contact between the Kazakh and Hungarian peoples at all levels strengthen our sense of belonging, since we share common roots.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kazinform reported that President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok was greeted at the Akorda Presidential Palace as he embarked on the official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.