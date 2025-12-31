A casino feature to appear on Telegram

According to Telegram Info, code strings discovered in the beta version of Telegram for Android indicate testing of a new mechanic. The feature is described as an experimental emoji game platform that uses virtual currency and dice rolls.

Users will be able to enter a stake amount and start a game round by pressing the “Save and Roll” button. The system also includes a streak mechanism, which resets after three dice rolls or when the stake amount is changed. After each round, users will see the results, including the amount of virtual currency won or lost, as well as the results of other participants.

The feature description notes that this is a “limited play test of a future emoji games platform for a small group of users.” The function is labeled as beta, indicating an early stage of development and restricted access.

Telegram has not officially announced the launch of Emoji Stake.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in November 2025, Telegram founder Pavel Durov commented on a mini game featuring a character escaping from a French prison and confronting “shady characters.”