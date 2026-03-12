9,926 Kazakhstanis return homeland from Middle Eastern states

Three Kazakh citizens were evacuated by land routes through border checkpoints in Turkmenistan. In total, 69 Kazakh nationals have been repatriated from Iran since the start of the evacuation operation.

In addition, 68 citizens of Kazakhstan were evacuated from Israel.

Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions across the region continue coordinating efforts on the ground, maintaining constant communication with compatriots and providing necessary assistance to them.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan's FlyArystan airline announced suspension of Aktau-Dubai-Aktau flights through March 31. Air Astana also cancelled its regular flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai from March 11 through March 31.