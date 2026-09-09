9.1 mln foreign tourists visit Uzbekistan in 8M2026
Uzbekistan received 9.1 million foreign tourists in the first eight months of 2026, up 21.1 percent from the same period last year, according to data released by the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.
A total of 1.4 million foreign visitors arrived in August alone, following 7.7 million arrivals recorded during the January-July period, the committee said.
Notable growth was recorded across several key international markets during the period.
Arrivals from Malaysia doubled year on year, while tourist trips from Japan increased 1.5-fold, those from the United States rose 1.4-fold, and arrivals from Russia grew 1.3-fold.
During the eight months, Uzbekistan's exports of tourism services reached 4.6 billion U.S. dollars, marking a 53.5-percent increase compared with the corresponding period in 2025.
Earlier, it was reported that Thailand canceled visa-free entry for Uzbekistan.