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    9 killed in India's Manipur violence

    04:32, 13 October 2026

    The death toll in the fresh violence that rocked India's northeastern state of Manipur has risen to nine, multiple local media reports said Sunday, Xinhua reports. 

    9 killed in India's Manipur violence
    Photo credit: Unsplash

    The violence began on Friday evening and continued on Saturday, claiming lives in Kamjong, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts.

    The fresh cycle of violence began with the killing of a 22-year-old woman, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kamjong district on Friday night. Her killing triggered an exchange of fire between Kuki and Naga armed groups, which continued till Saturday morning.

    The fresh cycle of violence has triggered panic among people in the affected districts.

    Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh appealed to all communities to exercise restraint and urged authorities to take immediate steps to restore peace and order.

    Authorities have rushed additional reinforcements to Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts to control the situation.

    Earlier, it was reported that an IndiGo domestic flight flying from the eastern Indian city of Patna to the northern city of Lucknow was struck by lightning midair on Wednesday.

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    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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