EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    8th Summit of the European Political Community opens in Armenia

    07:52, 4 May 2026

    The 8th Summit of the European Political Community (EPC) has begun in Yerevan, Armenia, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    8th Summit of the European Political Community opens in Armenia
    Photo credit: consilium.europa.eu https://www.inform.kz/ru/shvetsiya-serezno-uzhestochila-pravila-polucheniya-grazhdanstva-33180e

    The event draws the participation of leaders from around 48 European countries and EU partners, with Canada’s Prime Minister joining for the first time.

    Its motto is Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe.

    Discussions are expected to focus on democratic resilience, energy and economic security, countering hybrid threats, connectivity, and regional stability.

    European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and other high-ranking officials are expected to attend the summit.

    Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that hosting the summit demonstrates Armenia’s commitment to democratic values and deeper integration into the European space.

    The EPC was established in 2022 as an informal dialogue platform for European leaders outside EU institutions.

    Earlier, Armenia’s President called for joint action on climate and water resources.

    Armenia EU Politics Foreign policy Europe Canada NATO UK Ukraine
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All