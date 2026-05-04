8th Summit of the European Political Community opens in Armenia

The event draws the participation of leaders from around 48 European countries and EU partners, with Canada’s Prime Minister joining for the first time.

Its motto is Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe.

Discussions are expected to focus on democratic resilience, energy and economic security, countering hybrid threats, connectivity, and regional stability.

European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and other high-ranking officials are expected to attend the summit.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that hosting the summit demonstrates Armenia’s commitment to democratic values and deeper integration into the European space.

The EPC was established in 2022 as an informal dialogue platform for European leaders outside EU institutions.

Earlier, Armenia’s President called for joint action on climate and water resources.