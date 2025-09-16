Next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to convene in Kazakh capital in 2028
The Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions approved the draft final document, the Declaration of the VIII Congress, Kazinform News Agency reports.
"At the same time, the dates for the next meeting of the Secretariat were determined. This issue was preliminarily discussed by the working group. I consider it appropriate to support the working group's proposal to hold the next meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on October 7, 2026, in Astana, Kazakh Senate Speaker, head of the Secretariat Maulen Ashimbayev announced.
"It is suggested to hold the next IX Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana in 2028. The exact dates will be determined later," he added.
The VIII Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders scheduled for September 17-18 in Astana is expected to draw the participation of 100 delegations from 60 countries, including spiritual leaders of Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Daoism, Zoroastrianism and Shintoism.
Earlier, Director of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Nihal Saad stressed the importance of the protection of religious sites around the world.