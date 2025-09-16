Next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to convene in Kazakh capital in 2028

"At the same time, the dates for the next meeting of the Secretariat were determined. This issue was preliminarily discussed by the working group. I consider it appropriate to support the working group's proposal to hold the next meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on October 7, 2026, in Astana, Kazakh Senate Speaker, head of the Secretariat Maulen Ashimbayev announced.

"It is suggested to hold the next IX Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana in 2028. The exact dates will be determined later," he added.