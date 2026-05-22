85% of measles cases in Zhetysu region detected among the unvaccinated

Of which 85% were unvaccinated against measles.

Measles remains one of the most contagious viral infections, transmitted via airborne droplets, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Almost all unvaccinated individuals are susceptible to infection.

Symptoms include high fever up to 40.5°C, inflammation of the respiratory tract and oral mucosa, conjunctivitis, a characteristic rash, and general intoxication.

The department stressed that refusal of vaccination is the main driver of the outbreak.

Weekly monitoring of measles cases is underway in the region. Each case triggers an epidemiological investigation. Health workers conduct door-to-door checks to detect new measles cases and prevent its further spread.

According to sanitary doctors, there is no specific treatment for measles, stressing that timely vaccination remains the most effective protection.

Specialists urge residents not to refuse preventive immunization and to seek medical help immediately at the first symptoms, avoiding self-treatment.

Earlier this year, 256 measles cases were reported in West Kazakhstan.