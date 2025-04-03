11 kids with similar symptoms seek medical care in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region

Children aged 9 and 12 with vomiting and weakness sought medical assistance on Wednesday between 07:05 pm. and 11:00 pm. All of them were brought in by ambulance. They were examined in the hospital by doctors and let go home to continue at-home treatment.

None of the children were hospitalized.

The specialists of the Beineu district sanitary and epidemiological control department launched an on-the-spot investigation and took samples of food products to find out why the children got sick.

As written before, 75 schoolchildren were treated in hospitals after poisoning in Mangistau last September.