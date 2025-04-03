EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    11 kids with similar symptoms seek medical care in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region

    11:34, 3 April 2025

    11 children with similar symptoms were taken to the district central hospital in Beineu village, Mangistau region, on April 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kids taken to hospital in Beineu
    Photo credit: Turkistan region akimat

    Children aged 9 and 12 with vomiting and weakness sought medical assistance on Wednesday between 07:05 pm. and 11:00 pm. All of them were brought in by ambulance. They were examined in the hospital by doctors and let go home to continue at-home treatment.

    None of the children were hospitalized.

    The specialists of the Beineu district sanitary and epidemiological control department launched an on-the-spot investigation and took samples of food products to find out why the children got sick.

    As written before, 75 schoolchildren were treated in hospitals after poisoning in Mangistau last September.

    Healthcare Children Mangistau region Regions Kazakhstan Schools
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All