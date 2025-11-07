82bn tenge invested in Auezov district’s economy

Over the past year, the number of active small and medium-sized enterprises has grown by 7% — from 57.1 thousand to 61 thousand — creating over 9,000 new jobs. A total of 82 billion tenge has been invested in the district’s economy, representing 5.8% of Almaty’s total investment volume.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Small and medium-sized businesses remain the foundation of the district’s economic growth. The Auezov district is home to 12 major industrial enterprises, which have produced goods worth 83 billion tenge since the beginning of the year. This figure is expected to reach 100 billion tenge by yearend.

Other sectors have also shown strong growth. Retail trade rose by 30%, reaching 798 billion tenge compared to 612.7 billion a year earlier. The construction sector expanded by 46%, amounting to 62 billion tenge.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Tax revenues and budget payments surpassed the planned targets, reaching 284 billion tenge against the projected 265 billion — a 125% fulfillment rate.

The Auezov district continues to strengthen its status as one of Almaty’s most rapidly developing areas, making a significant contribution to the city’s overall economy.

