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    8,000 migrants dead or missing in 2025 - IOM

    05:23, 23 April 2026

    The International Organisation for Migration announced that nearly 8,000 migrants worldwide died or went missing during 2025, bringing the total number of deaths and missing cases since 2014 to more than 82,000, WAM reported.

    8,000 migrants dead or missing in 2025 - IOM
    Photo credit: WAM

    The organisation said that at least 340,000 family members were directly affected, based on findings from its Displacement Tracking Matrix, its latest migration routes report, and analysis from the Missing Migrants Project.

    It noted that data indicates that despite a decline in arrivals in some regions, migration routes have not become safer, but have instead shifted while risks remain high along journeys that have become increasingly dangerous.

    The organisation’s new migration routes report for 2025 explained that the decline in arrivals in certain areas does not reflect reduced migration pressure, but rather a shift in routes due to enforcement measures, conflict dynamics, and environmental pressures affecting existing pathways.

    Earlier, it was reported that Chilean conservative President José Antonio Kast had announced that Chile would begin deportation flights of illegal migrants.

    Migration Incidents World News UN
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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