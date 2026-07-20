800 villages modernized under Kazakhstan’s Auyl - El Besigi program, says government report

To address disparities between regions, Kazakhstan has adopted the Regional Development Concept until 2030 and introduced a Regional Standards System linked to budget planning. Regions with lower access to basic services receive priority funding from the national budget. In 2025, the average level of access to essential services reached 89.1 percent in cities and 67.6 percent in rural areas. The Government aims to increase these figures to 96 percent and 71 percent respectively by 2029.

The Auyl - El Besigi program focuses on modernizing rural infrastructure. During the previous period, 177 billion tenge was allocated, leading to the modernization of 800 villages. In 2025, 73 billion tenge from the state budget and National Fund was allocated for 255 projects across 226 villages. The projects resulted in the construction and renovation of 150 social facilities, 67 public utility facilities, 180 kilometers of roads, and 1,000 kilometers of rural engineering networks.

The Auyl Amanaty initiative supports rural entrepreneurship by providing residents with loans at an interest rate of 2.5 percent per year. Loans are available for up to five years for non-agricultural businesses and up to seven years for agricultural projects. Individuals can receive up to 2,500 monthly calculation indices, while cooperatives can access up to 8,000 monthly calculation indices. For 2026, the government has allocated 100 billion tenge to support 5,400 projects through budget microloans and leasing programs. So far, 3,132 projects have already received funding totaling 33.7 billion tenge.

To address shortages of qualified workers in rural areas, the With a Diploma to the Village initiative provides young specialists in healthcare, education, social services, culture, sports, and agriculture with financial support. Participants receive a relocation allowance of 100 monthly calculation indices and access to housing loans at 1 percent annual interest for up to 15 years, provided they work in rural areas for at least three years.

The government is also focusing on the development of small towns. In 2025, 11.9 billion tenge from the national budget and National Fund was allocated for 40 projects in 21 towns. The funding helped modernize 42 kilometers of roads and 40 kilometers of engineering infrastructure.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to upgrade over 976 km of water canals by the 2026 end.