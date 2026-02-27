80 stones removed from patient’s bladder in Turkistan

The 60‑year‑old patient sought medical help and was taken to the central hospital of Turkistan. Doctors conducted a thorough examination and discovered numerous stones in the bladder.

“It was decided to perform percutaneous cystolithotripsy. This is a minimally invasive procedure carried out through an incision of about one centimeter, which shortens recovery time,” the regional health department stated.

During the operation, surgeons successfully removed 80 stones from the bladder. On the fifth day, the patient was discharged home in satisfactory condition.

