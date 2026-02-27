EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    80 stones removed from patient’s bladder in Turkistan

    08:51, 27 February 2026

    A complex surgical procedure was required after examinations revealed multiple formations needing urgent treatment in a patient's bladder in Turkistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    80 stones removed from patient’s bladder in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Turkistan region's healthcare department

    The 60‑year‑old patient sought medical help and was taken to the central hospital of Turkistan. Doctors conducted a thorough examination and discovered numerous stones in the bladder.

    “It was decided to perform percutaneous cystolithotripsy. This is a minimally invasive procedure carried out through an incision of about one centimeter, which shortens recovery time,” the regional health department stated.

    During the operation, surgeons successfully removed 80 stones from the bladder. On the fifth day, the patient was discharged home in satisfactory condition.

    Earlier, it was reported that doctors in Tajikistan performed first-ever endoscopic cystogastrostomy without incision.

    Turkistan Turkestan region Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All