Tajikistan performs first-ever endoscopic cystogastrostomy without incision

The procedure was carried out orally, marking a breakthrough in minimally invasive surgery.

According to the Tajik Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population, the operation was led by Sorbon Musoev, head of the center’s diagnostics and treatment department, in collaboration with ultrasound specialist Zumrad Mukhammadieva.

Musoev explained that the cyst was pressing against the posterior wall of the stomach, causing severe pain, nausea, vomiting, and obstructing the passage of food into the duodenum.

The team performed the cystogastrostomy endoscopically under ultrasound and X-ray guidance. Within 24 hours, follow-up imaging revealed that the cyst had shrunk to just 4 cm. the patient was discharged shortly thereafter.

Previously, such cases required open surgery with an abdominal incision – a method that was more traumatic and significantly extended recovery times.

Endoscopic cystogastrostomy is a minimally invasive technique in which a drainage channel is created between the pancreatic cyst and the stomach wall. This allows the cyst’s contents to be removed safely, without the need for external incisions.

