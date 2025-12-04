80% of EU–Central Asia trade accounts for Kazakhstan - President

Bilateral trade turnover reached about $50 billion last year, while the total investments amounted to nearly $200 billion since 2005. Notably, Kazakhstan accounts for 80% of the EU’s trade with Central Asia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the strong presence of more than 4,000 European companies operating in Kazakhstan in energy, transport, digitalization, and industry. He also reaffirmed the country's commitment to maintaining a stable and transparent investment climate for European businesses.

The Head of State placed particular emphasis on humanitarian cooperation. He expressed gratitude for EU educational programs, thanks to which more than 5,000 Kazakh students and educators have had the opportunity to study and undertake internships in the EU countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the accords reached on starting preparations for visa facilitation and readmission agreements.

According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan highly values the active EU–Central Asia dialogue within the C5+EU format, contributing to advancing shared interests in sustainable growth and connectivity.

He noted that the C5+EU dialogue has become an effective tool for advancing the regional development priorities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President of the European Council, António Costa, arrived at the Akorda presidential palace to hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. President Tokayev hailed the outcome of the EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council meeting.