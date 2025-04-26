80 injured after ‘massive’ explosion at Iran’s port city of Bandar Abbas

Iran’s customs authority said in a statement that Saturday’s explosion occurred in the Sina container yard, which is affiliated with the Ports and Maritime Organization.

According to the Iranian emergency service, at least 80 people were injured in the explosion.

Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, director of Hormozgan province’s crisis management organisation, told state television that the injured have been transferred to medical facilities.

Earlier, Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Administration official Esmaeil Malekizadeh said the explosion took place near the Shahid Rajaee port dock.

Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke and a ball of fire rising from the area of the explosion.

حادثه در بندر شهید رجایی از زوایای دیگر



گمرک در پی انفجار بندر شهید رجایی اعلام کرد این انفجار در محوطه کانتینری سینا و وابسته به سازمان بنادر و دریانوردی رخ داده است https://t.co/4iTuDlI0XF pic.twitter.com/Hu7fxNVAOg — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 26, 2025

Other videos showed damage to buildings and vehicles. Several people were also seen around the area attending to the injured and checking the damage to the properties.

Shahid Rajaei port mainly handles container traffic and also has oil tanks and other petrochemical facilities.

