8 students injured in stabbing at Istanbul middle school

The health status of all eight victims is being closely monitored at local hospitals, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said in a statement on X.

According to local broadcaster NTV, the attacker was a 10th-grade female high school student who once studied at the school.

The attack occurred at around 8:40 a.m. local time (0540 GMT) at the middle school in Basaksehir's Kayabasi neighborhood, according to a statement from the Istanbul Governor's Office.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul will visit the injured in the hospital, his office said, adding that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details, including the motive for the attack, have not yet been disclosed.

In May, three people were injured in a stabbing attack at the train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur, northeast of Zurich, according to Zurich cantonal police.