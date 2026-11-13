8-story under-construction building collapses near Nairobi, killing 6

The building collapsed in Mlolongo, approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of Nairobi, prompting an emergency operation to locate workers feared trapped beneath the rubble.

Five people were pulled out alive and rushed to a hospital for treatment as rescue teams continued searching through the debris.

"The exact number of workers who were on site at the time of the collapse is still being established. Search and rescue teams are actively combing the debris to locate any individuals who may remain trapped," the emergency team said.

Authorities have yet to establish what caused the building to collapse, while the identities of the victims have not been released.

The incident comes just three weeks after another 15-story under-construction building collapsed in Nairobi's Eastleigh neighborhood, killing eight people.

The latest tragedy has renewed concerns about construction safety and compliance with building regulations in Kenya, where structural failures have repeatedly claimed lives.

Authorities have faced growing calls to strengthen inspections, enforce construction standards, and hold developers accountable for unsafe buildings.

Earlier, it was reported that at least eight people were killed, and 17 others were injured in a building collapse in New York City.