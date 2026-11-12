Death toll from New York building collapse rises to 8

Four people are in critical condition as rescue operations continue, authorities said.

The three-story building collapsed at around 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Wednesday at the edge of a construction site in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

The building was occupied by residents when it fully collapsed, officials said.

FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said investigators do not know how many people may still be in the collapse zone or how many people are missing.

Videos showed firefighters digging at least one person out of the rubble and removing the rescued on a stretcher. Additional people were pulled from beneath the pile in the night.

"We will be here for several days until this entire site is searched for all potential victims," FDNY Chief John Esposito said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported at least 16 people had been killed and 13 others injured, including two seriously, in an explosion at a steel plant in western Türkiye.