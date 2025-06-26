8 injured, 2 in ICU after gas explosion in North Kazakhstan region

The regional emergencies department received a call about burning of a truck carrying liquified gas in a territory of Taiynsha Mai LLP.

According to preliminary data, during the filling of the gasholder, a filling hose broke, which led to the ignition of the truck, followed by a jet fire of shut-off valves of the underground tank.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

The personnel and specialized vehicles of the regional emergencies department as well as rescuers of the Akmola region were dispatched to the scene.

The fire spread to an area of 50 square meters and was extinguished at 08:57 pm.

80 firefighters and 20 specialized vehicles were involved in the operation.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

At least eight people got various injuries and burns in the fire, according to the regional healthcare department.

" All of them were rushed to the regional hospital of Kokshetau. Three of them had minor injuries. They were discharged home after receiving first aid. Three people are now undergoing treatment at the Taiynsha Multifunctional Inter-District Hospital. Another two were placed into the intensive care unit. Their condition is estimated as severe," health authorities say.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

In late May, 14 people were injured after a gas-air mixture explosion at a gasoline station in the city of Kulsary, in Atyrau region.