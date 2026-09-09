79% of Kazakhstanis back separate living for young families, study finds

According to the study, 79% of respondents said it is better for young families to live separately from their parents. At the same time, 91.5% consider parental support beneficial.

“This shows that independence can go hand in hand with maintaining close relationships and intergenerational support,” the Institute said.

Family Day is celebrated in Kazakhstan annually on the second Sunday of September.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a survey found most Kazakhstanis noted improved living conditions over the past 3 years.