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    79% of Kazakhstanis back separate living for young families, study finds

    06:40, 9 September 2026

    A majority of Kazakhstanis believe young families should live separately from their parents, while most also view parental support positively, according to a study by the Kazakhstan Institute for Public Development (KIPD), Qazinform News Agency reports.  

    79% of Kazakhstanis back separate living for young families, study finds
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Institute for Public Development (KIPD)

    According to the study, 79% of respondents said it is better for young families to live separately from their parents. At the same time, 91.5% consider parental support beneficial.

    “This shows that independence can go hand in hand with maintaining close relationships and intergenerational support,” the Institute said.

    Family Day is celebrated in Kazakhstan annually on the second Sunday of September.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a survey found most Kazakhstanis noted improved living conditions over the past 3 years.

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    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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