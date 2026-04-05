77 killed, 137 injured in rain-related incidents in Afghanistan
Flash floods caused by torrential rains have claimed 77 lives and left 137 others injured across Afghanistan, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua reported.
According to the NDMA, the heavy deluge has either destroyed or partially damaged 3,466 homes. The floodwaters also washed away 337 km of roads, inundated 11,676 acres of farmland, and caused severe damage to 121 water canals and irrigation networks.
The authority further noted that a total of 5,811 families have been affected by the latest natural disasters so far.
Afghanistan's meteorological department has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days, warning of a heightened risk of flooding, particularly in remote and vulnerable areas.
Another video, from about half an hour ago in Jalalabad, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 3, 2026
Reports that the death toll has risen above 45, with 70 people injured over the past five days. The flooding situation remains very concerning across multiple areas of Afghanistan. https://t.co/QByUSat7ZC pic.twitter.com/mK3kDlS1ke
Another video, from about half an hour ago in Jalalabad, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 3, 2026
Reports that the death toll has risen above 45, with 70 people injured over the past five days. The flooding situation remains very concerning across multiple areas of Afghanistan. https://t.co/QByUSat7ZC pic.twitter.com/mK3kDlS1ke
Earlier, Qazinform reported that an earthquake occurred in Afghanistan on Friday evening.