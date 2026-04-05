77 killed, 137 injured in rain-related incidents in Afghanistan

According to the NDMA, the heavy deluge has either destroyed or partially damaged 3,466 homes. The floodwaters also washed away 337 km of roads, inundated 11,676 acres of farmland, and caused severe damage to 121 water canals and irrigation networks.

The authority further noted that a total of 5,811 families have been affected by the latest natural disasters so far.

Afghanistan's meteorological department has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days, warning of a heightened risk of flooding, particularly in remote and vulnerable areas.

Another video, from about half an hour ago in Jalalabad, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.



Reports that the death toll has risen above 45, with 70 people injured over the past five days. The flooding situation remains very concerning across multiple areas of Afghanistan. https://t.co/QByUSat7ZC pic.twitter.com/mK3kDlS1ke — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 3, 2026

Another video, from about half an hour ago in Jalalabad, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.



Reports that the death toll has risen above 45, with 70 people injured over the past five days. The flooding situation remains very concerning across multiple areas of Afghanistan. https://t.co/QByUSat7ZC pic.twitter.com/mK3kDlS1ke — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 3, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform reported that an earthquake occurred in Afghanistan on Friday evening.