Earthquake in Afghanistan felt in southern Kazakhstan

The National Scientific Center for Seismological Monitoring and Information registered the tremors at 9:13 PM local time on April 3, 2026. The epicenter was located 853 kilometers southwest of the city of Almaty.

Residents of the city of Shymkent, as well as the Turkistan and Zhambyl regions, felt 2.0 magnitude tremors. No casualties or structural damage have been reported.

As Qazinform reported on April 2, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in the south of Kyrgyzstan