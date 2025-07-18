76 athletes represent  Kazakhstan at 2025 FISU World University Games in Germany

The opening ceremony was held under the slogan "Everybody is all-in!" at the Schauinsland-Reisen Arena in Duisburg.

Taekwondoka Toleugali Batyrkhan, Asian champion, 2024 Olympic Games participant, was honored to carry the State Flag during the parade of delegations.

The 2025 FISU World University Games is being held in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region from July 16 to 27. Nearly 8,000 students from more than 2,000 international universities will be competing for medals at this year's summer edition of the FISU World University Games. Some 1,500 of them were in Berlin, at a separate smaller opening ceremony held at the same time at the State representation of North-Rhine Westphalia, according to rhineruhr2025.com.

The Kazakh team includes 76 athletes competing in 12 sports.

Kazakhstan has been competing at the FISU World University Games since 1993. At the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China in 2023, the Kazakh national team claimed 2 gold, 7 silver, and 11 bronze medals. The highest result was recorded at the 27th Summer Universiade, where the Kazakh athletes won 30 medals.

