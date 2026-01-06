75 cultural icons and rising stars honored with state scholarships

According to the official statement, the annual awarding of the scholarships demonstrates the state's ongoing support for the creative community and young talents. The initiative serves to recognize their contributions to the development of national culture and its international advancement.

This year, 75 honorees were selected for state support. The list highlights several young talents, including opera singer Maria Mudryak, theater actress Altynai Nurbek, theater and film actor Bazil Sultangazy, actresses Samal Yeslyamova and Yekaterina Maksim, to name but a few.

As noted by the presidential press service, such measures of state support are designed to enhance the professional skills of cultural figures and facilitate new creative projects.

Erlan Karin noted that one of the key priorities of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's policy is the consistent support of cultural and artistic luminaries, as well as the further development of the industry's infrastructure. State measures are aimed at expanding opportunities for creativity, strengthening the unity of the country's cultural diversity, and promoting the culture of Kazakhstan in the international arena.

Earlier, as Qazinform News Agency reported, State Counselor Karin presented the Gold Star medal and the Otan Order to relatives of legendary military commander Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.