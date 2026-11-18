Representatives from more than 160 countries are engaged in intensive negotiations to accelerate efforts to combat climate change and translate existing commitments into action.

One of the key implementation-oriented goals announced by Türkiye under its COP31 presidency is to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, known as the 35x35 target.

Türkiye's 35x35 electrification target is also included in the first draft text released following the first week of COP31 negotiations held in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya.

According to information obtained by Anadolu from the COP31 presidency, 75 countries have announced their support for Türkiye's 35x35 target as of 9.30 am (06:30 GMT).

Countries backing the initiative include Germany, the UK, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Japan, Denmark, Canada, and Kyrgyzstan, while the European Commission has also confirmed the EU's support for the target.

Australia, which serves as president of negotiations at COP31, previously announced that it was among the first signatories to the 35x35 electrification pledge.

Separately, 94 organizations from the business community and civil society have also expressed support for Türkiye's initiative.

COP31 focuses on implementing commitments agreed upon under the Paris Agreement, with the 35x35 initiative aiming to accelerate the clean energy transition by raising electricity's share of global final energy consumption from the current level of around 22% to 35%.

​​​​​Electrification pledge aims to support COP28 commitments, 1.5C climate goal

The pledge is expected to contribute to commitments adopted at COP28 in Dubai to triple the global renewable energy capacity and double the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030, while supporting efforts to reduce emissions.

Electrification is also expected to accelerate clean energy transition, complement efforts to limit global warming, and contribute to the goal of keeping the temperature rise as close as possible to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

The latest climate science reports have indicated that the risk of a global temperature rise exceeding 1.5C threshold is currently very high, while rapid emissions reductions could help reverse such overshoot.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan called on Caspian countries to join efforts to preserve the sea ecosystem.