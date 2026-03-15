Kazakhstan ensures conditions for democratic voting, observer from Tajikistan

According to Chairman of the Tajik Parliament's Committee on Constitutional Foundations, Human Rights, Freedoms, and Legality Vatanzoda Mahmadali, the International Institute for the Development of Democracy and Parliamentarism in Tajikistan studied Kazakhstan’s legislation to assess its compliance with international standards for elections and referendums.

“The conclusion presented by this institute shows that the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan complies with international norms and allows for democratic, free, and transparent electoral processes,” the expert said.

He observed that Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission had carried out significant work, and its results were already visible: order was maintained at most polling stations.

Mahmadali shared his impressions that voters of different generations actively participated in the referendum. Families came with children, and in some cases, children placed ballots in the box on behalf of their parents.

He emphasized a festive atmosphere was felt at the polling stations.

He highlighted such activity demonstrates a high level of political awareness among citizens. International observers also noted that Kazakhstan ensured strong conditions for people with disabilities to participate in the referendum.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the observers noted transparency and high preparation at the Kazakhstan Referendum.