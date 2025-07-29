72 cobras released into wild spark controversy among residents of Libya's Derna

The operation took place in the Wadi al Naqa reserve, west of the city, and according to the organization, it was "carefully planned" in an area far from human activity.

Cobras, the initiators claim, "limit the reproduction of frogs and rats" and "are a natural part of the food chain."

On social media, many residents expressed concerns for public safety and called for intervention by the authorities.

Derna's agricultural police department announced the opening of an investigation to verify the details of the operation.

Meanwhile, the initiative continues to divide public opinion: some see it as a contribution to ecological balance, while others would prefer to avoid potential close encounters with poisonous animals.

