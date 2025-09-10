7 injured in military base explosion in South Korea
14:27, 10 September 2025
Seven people were injured Wednesday in an explosion at a military base in the northern border city of Paju, officials said, Yonhap reports.
The explosion took place at about 3:30 p.m. at the Army base in the city, northwest of Seoul.
Military authorities are investigating the incident after receiving a report that an explosive used for education purposes detonated.
