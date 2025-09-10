EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    7 injured in military base explosion in South Korea

    14:27, 10 September 2025

    Seven people were injured Wednesday in an explosion at a military base in the northern border city of Paju, officials said, Yonhap reports.

    7 injured in military base explosion in South Korea
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The explosion took place at about 3:30 p.m. at the Army base in the city, northwest of Seoul.

    Military authorities are investigating the incident after receiving a report that an explosive used for education purposes detonated.

    Earlier it was reported that at least 10 people were killed and over 40 others injured when a double-deck passenger bus was hit by a freight train in central Mexico on Monday.

     

     

    South Korea World News Asia Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All