6th Islamic Solidarity Games to kick off tomorrow in Riyadh

This event, held in Riyadh, emphasizes the Kingdom's significant role in promoting solidarity among Islamic nations through sports. It marks the return of the games to Saudi Arabia, 20 years after the inaugural edition in Makkah, which featured athletes from various Islamic nations.

Minister of Sport, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal stated, "This royal patronage highlights the importance of joint Islamic action and the support for cooperation among the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Sport serves as a vital bridge for fostering peace, unity, and understanding."

"We are excited to host over 3,000 athletes competing in more than 22 different sports and are committed to delivering an exceptional event that showcases the Kingdom's organizational capabilities," he added.

The Islamic Solidarity Games are a major event in the Islamic world, fostering fair competition, promoting values of peace and brotherhood, and reinforcing Saudi Arabia's commitment to unity among Islamic nations.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is sending the 10th largest delegation to the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.