Almost 7 million children live in Kazakhstan
12:33, 1 June 2026
As of early 2026, Kazakhstan was home to 6.9 million children aged 0-17, accounting for 33.6% of the country's total population, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Bureau of Statistics.
62.3% of children live in urban areas, while 37.7% reside in rural areas.
Boys account for 51.4% of the child population, and girls make up 48.6%.
The largest numbers of children are concentrated in:
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Turkistan region - 910,400 (13.2%)
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Almaty city - 688,900 (10%)
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Almaty region - 572,300 (8.3%)
Over the past five years, the number of children in Kazakhstan has increased by 4.4%.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that on the occasion of International Children’s Day on June 1, 100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan toured the Akorda Presidential Palace.