Almost 7 million children live in Kazakhstan

62.3% of children live in urban areas, while 37.7% reside in rural areas.

Boys account for 51.4% of the child population, and girls make up 48.6%.

The largest numbers of children are concentrated in:

Turkistan region - 910,400 (13.2%)

Almaty city - 688,900 (10%)

Almaty region - 572,300 (8.3%)

Over the past five years, the number of children in Kazakhstan has increased by 4.4%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on the occasion of International Children’s Day on June 1, 100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan toured the Akorda Presidential Palace.