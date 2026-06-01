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    Almost 7 million children live in Kazakhstan

    12:33, 1 June 2026

    As of early 2026, Kazakhstan was home to 6.9 million children aged 0-17, accounting for 33.6% of the country's total population, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Bureau of Statistics.

    6.9mn children live in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Education department of Zhetysu region

    62.3% of children live in urban areas, while 37.7% reside in rural areas.

    Boys account for 51.4% of the child population, and girls make up 48.6%.

    The largest numbers of children are concentrated in:

    • Turkistan region - 910,400 (13.2%)

    • Almaty city - 688,900 (10%)

    • Almaty region - 572,300 (8.3%)

    Over the past five years, the number of children in Kazakhstan has increased by 4.4%.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that on the occasion of International Children’s Day on June 1, 100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan toured the Akorda Presidential Palace.

    Children Society Demography Statistics Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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