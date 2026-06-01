100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
On the occasion of International Children’s Day on June 1, the Akorda presidential residence opened its doors to 100 schoolchildren from all regions of the country, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The visitors to Akorda included winners and prize recipients of academic Olympiads, top-performing students, laureates of creative competitions, and champions of sports tournaments.
The young guests were given an engaging tour, during which they learned about the history of Akorda’s construction and its architectural features.
The schoolchildren explored the grand halls used for official receptions, visited the Head of State’s library, and walked through the blooming garden on the residence grounds.
Thanks to the tour, the schoolchildren were able to connect with the history of Kazakhstan and better understand the importance of the values of independence.
Following the visit, the children received commemorative gifts on behalf of the president.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended International Children's Day greetings to children nationwide.