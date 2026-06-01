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    100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace

    10:13, 1 June 2026

    On the occasion of International Children’s Day on June 1, the Akorda presidential residence opened its doors to 100 schoolchildren from all regions of the country, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The visitors to Akorda included winners and prize recipients of academic Olympiads, top-performing students, laureates of creative competitions, and champions of sports tournaments.

    100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The young guests were given an engaging tour, during which they learned about the history of Akorda’s construction and its architectural features.

    100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The schoolchildren explored the grand halls used for official receptions, visited the Head of State’s library, and walked through the blooming garden on the residence grounds.

    100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Thanks to the tour, the schoolchildren were able to connect with the history of Kazakhstan and better understand the importance of the values of independence.

    100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Following the visit, the children received commemorative gifts on behalf of the president.

    100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda
    100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended International Children's Day greetings to children nationwide. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Children Holidays Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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