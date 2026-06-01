100 schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace

The visitors to Akorda included winners and prize recipients of academic Olympiads, top-performing students, laureates of creative competitions, and champions of sports tournaments.

Photo credit: Akorda

The young guests were given an engaging tour, during which they learned about the history of Akorda’s construction and its architectural features.

Photo credit: Akorda

The schoolchildren explored the grand halls used for official receptions, visited the Head of State’s library, and walked through the blooming garden on the residence grounds.

Photo credit: Akorda

Thanks to the tour, the schoolchildren were able to connect with the history of Kazakhstan and better understand the importance of the values of independence.

Photo credit: Akorda

Following the visit, the children received commemorative gifts on behalf of the president.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended International Children's Day greetings to children nationwide.