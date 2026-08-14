690 families resettled to North Kazakhstan region

According to the Regional Center for Labor Mobility, the region also received 48 families of kandas (ethnic Kazakhs returning to their homeland), totaling 129 people, who arrived from China, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

This year, the regional quota for North Kazakhstan was set at 800 families, or 2,820 people. The target has been achieved by 99.9%. The regional quota for kandas was set at 68 families, or 207 people.

The Center’s Department of Adaptation and Integration provides comprehensive support to citizens from the moment of their arrival, assisting with documentation, employment, housing searches, school enrollment, and medical services.

They are also supported in obtaining an individual identification number (IIN), registering a phone number, obtaining a digital signature, and registering at a place of residence. Translation of documents and support at migration offices are arranged when needed.

Kandas and other resettlers also receive consultations on acquiring Kazakhstani citizenship, inclusion in the regional quota, applying for social benefits, and legal matters.

Specialists conduct orientation sessions on Kazakhstan’s history, culture, traditions, legislation, and the opportunities of launching a small business. Language support is provided for those learning Kazakh and Russian.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's population stood at 20,547,909 as of April 1, 2026, up 48,087 people, or 0.23%, since the beginning of the year.