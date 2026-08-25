673 educational facilities built in Kyrgyzstan in five years

Of which 394 were schools and 147 were kindergartens.

1st Deputy Minister of Education Mukhtarbek Baimurzaev told Birinchi Radio that 114 schools and 18 kindergartens were renovated. 79 educational facilities, including 39 schools and 11 kindergartens, will be commissioned by August 31st. Another 58 educational facilities will be put into service by the end of the year.

To note, 217 schools have been built under the Keleshek Mektepteri (Schools of Future) project in Kazakhstan. More than 217,000 students across the country are studying at these schools.