6,600 tons of honey were produced in Uzbekistan in the first half of 2025
20:49, 12 September 2025
According to the National Statistics Committee, 6,600 tons of honey were produced in the country in the first half of 2025. This figure represents a 4.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, UzA reports.
The 4.8 percent annual growth of the sector reflects the reforms being carried out. In particular, significant results have been achieved in Jizzakh, Fergana, and Kashkadarya regions.
Uzbekistan’s natural and climatic conditions are favorable for increasing agricultural yields by developing beekeeping based on modern technologies and expanding honey production.
Earlier, it was reported that the European beekeeping giant is eyeing launching a honey plant in Kazakhstan.