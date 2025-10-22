EN
    63 killed in western Uganda road accident

    14:51, 22 October 2025

    At least 63 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured following a road accident on a major highway in western Uganda early Wednesday, according to local police, Xinhua reported.

    Photo credit: @Superfm963 / X

    According to a statement issued by the police, the fatal crash happened at around 12:15 a.m. local time along the Kampala-Gulu Highway in the district of Kiryandongo, and involved four vehicles -- two passenger buses, a Toyota Surf and a Tata lorry.

    The collision triggered a chain reaction, leading to multiple vehicles overturning several times.

    Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of one of the Isuzu buses traveling from Kampala to Gulu attempted to overtake a lorry when it collided head-on with another bus approaching from the opposite direction.

    As it was reported, 15 people died in two separate nighttime road accidents in Kazakhstan in September.

     

     

     

