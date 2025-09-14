15 killed in two separate nighttime road accidents in Kazakhstan

The first accident occurred in Karaganda region on September 13 at around 11:30 pm on the Karaganda–Ayagoz–Bugaz highway near the village of Sheshenkara.

A Ford Mondeo driver on his way from Karkaralinsk to Karaganda entered the oncoming lane and collided with a Changan vehicle.

Five people died at the scene as a result of the road accident.

The second accident was recorded on September 14 at around 01:39 am in Zhetysu region on the 479th km of the Almaty–Ust-Kamenogorsk highway.

A Nissan Cefiro driver veered into the oncoming lane, collided with a Lada VAZ, and then crashed into a Chevrolet Cobalt. The nighttime crash claimed the lives of the Nissan driver and one of the passengers of Lada VAZ, while another one was injured and hospitalized.

Eight passengers of the Chevrolet Cobalt, including a child, reportedly died at the scene.

KazAvtoZhol confirmed that both road sections were in proper condition.

