60 children fell from windows since year beginning countrywide

The Ministry of Emergencies reports 60 cases of child falls from windows since the year beginning. Five children died at the scene and 55 were hospitalized with various traumas.

196 such cases were registered in 2024.

“Children aged 2 to 13 left unattended are vulnerable to window falls. Tragedies often occur when children lean on mosquito nets which do not protect from falling out of windows,” the Ministry says.

The Ministry urges parents and guardians to strictly observe safety measures:

- not to leave children unattended

- mosquito nets do not help prevent falls from windows;

- to fit locks or window restrictors;

- to keep furniture away from windows to prevent children from climbing and reaching windows;

The Ministry emphasizes that each similar incident is a preventable tragedy. Adults are responsible for life and health of their children.

