6 tourists rescued in Turkistan region's mountains

According to the Ministry, a group of six — three men and three women from Shymkent — set out the day before to climb Ulken Tura Peak in the Baydibek district of Turkistan region but failed to return. When contact was lost, one of their relatives called for help.

“Rescuers were dispatched to the Syrdarya–Turkistan State Regional Natural Park area, covering 5 km of difficult mountainous terrain, including 1 km along a mountain river,” the ministry’s press service said.

The tense wait continued until nightfall, when rescuers finally found the group in the mountains.

It was discovered that one of the women had broken her leg, and the group was unable to carry her down the steep slopes on their own.

