6 Shymkent schools named among Kazakhstan’s best

According to the akimat of Shymkent, this year’s national olympiad was held in six regions across the country.

“A total of 1,636 students from 676 schools took part in the competition. Participants demonstrated a high level of academic preparation as well as strong intellectual and creative abilities. The ranking was compiled using a points-based system, with three points awarded for a gold medal, two for silver, and one for bronze,” the akimat said.

The six Shymkent schools included in Kazakhstan’s top 100 schools ranking are as follows:

Bilim-Innovation Lyceum-Boarding School No. 1 for boys

Specialized IT Lyceum-Boarding School No. 1 for gifted children

Z. Khusanov Secondary School No. 110

Aibek Secondary School No. 14

A. Pushkin School-Gymnasium No. 1

M. Kh. Dulaty Specialized Trilingual Gymnasium No. 8

The city administration said the result reflects the systematic efforts of Shymkent’s educational institutions in preparing students for academic olympiads, as well as the strong performance of local students at the national level.

“In the previous 2024–2025 academic year, five schools from the city were included among the country’s best. This year, the number increased to six, reflecting positive momentum and continued improvements in the quality of education in Shymkent,” the akimat added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new inclusive school is under construction in Astana.