EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    6 killed, 3 injured as explosion causes partial collapse of building in Athens

    20:25, 26 September 2026

    Six bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a building in central Athens, where a powerful explosion caused part of the building to collapse on Friday, Xinhua reports, citing local media.

    6 killed, 3 injured as explosion causes partial collapse of building in Athens
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @ExxAlerts / X

    The blast occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. local time at a two-story building on Lysicratous Street in Athens' historic Plaka district near the Acropolis.

    The six bodies are believed to be those of four U.S. nationals staying in a first-floor short-term rental and an elderly Greek woman and her British husband who lived on the second floor, according to ERT.

    The explosion also injured two women in a nearby building and a passerby. All three were rescued and taken to hospital.

    The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Authorities are examining a possible fault in the natural gas network in the building or a neighboring property, following reports that residents smelled gas before the blast. 

    Greece Incidents EU World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All