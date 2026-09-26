6 killed, 3 injured as explosion causes partial collapse of building in Athens
Six bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a building in central Athens, where a powerful explosion caused part of the building to collapse on Friday, Xinhua reports, citing local media.
The blast occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. local time at a two-story building on Lysicratous Street in Athens' historic Plaka district near the Acropolis.
The six bodies are believed to be those of four U.S. nationals staying in a first-floor short-term rental and an elderly Greek woman and her British husband who lived on the second floor, according to ERT.
The explosion also injured two women in a nearby building and a passerby. All three were rescued and taken to hospital.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Authorities are examining a possible fault in the natural gas network in the building or a neighboring property, following reports that residents smelled gas before the blast.
A powerful explosion caused a building to collapse in central Athens, trapping two people beneath the debris. Both survived without serious injuries, while authorities investigate the cause, including a possible gas leak.#Athens #Greece #Explosion #StructuralEngineer pic.twitter.com/bt7bAPUsdL— Structural Engineer (@StructuralEngi) September 25, 2026