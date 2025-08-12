EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    6 kg giant baby girl born in E Kazakhstan

    20:49, 12 August 2025

    A baby girl weighing a staggering 6 kg 45 grams was born at the Maternity and Childhood Center in Ust Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    6 kg giant baby girl born in E Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: E Kazakhstan Maternity and Childhood

    According to the regional healthcare department, it is quite a rare case when a baby weighing as much as the average two-month-old is born naturally.

    The mother and the baby are feeling good. The parents have not chosen the baby’s name yet.

    To note, in April, a 30-year-old Ainur Angibayeva gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5 kg 35 grams at the Maternity and Childhood Center in Ust Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan.

    Children Women Healthcare Demography Society East Kazakhstan region
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All