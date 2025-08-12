6 kg giant baby girl born in E Kazakhstan
20:49, 12 August 2025
A baby girl weighing a staggering 6 kg 45 grams was born at the Maternity and Childhood Center in Ust Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the regional healthcare department, it is quite a rare case when a baby weighing as much as the average two-month-old is born naturally.
The mother and the baby are feeling good. The parents have not chosen the baby’s name yet.
To note, in April, a 30-year-old Ainur Angibayeva gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5 kg 35 grams at the Maternity and Childhood Center in Ust Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan.