    5 kg giant baby born in E Kazakhstan

    09:15, 3 April 2025

    30-year-old Ainur Angibayeva gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5 kg 35 grams at the Maternity and Childhood Center in Ust Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Giant baby born in E Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: kabar.kg

    The baby was delivered by a caesarian section to avoid any birth traumas.

    To note, it is her second child. The first one was also born weighing over 5 kg.

    Doctors say the baby and the mother are feeling good.

    As earlier reported, a baby boy as big as a two-month-old was born at the city hospital in Rudny, Kostanay region, on January 15.

     

