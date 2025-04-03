5 kg giant baby born in E Kazakhstan
09:15, 3 April 2025
30-year-old Ainur Angibayeva gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5 kg 35 grams at the Maternity and Childhood Center in Ust Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The baby was delivered by a caesarian section to avoid any birth traumas.
To note, it is her second child. The first one was also born weighing over 5 kg.
Doctors say the baby and the mother are feeling good.
As earlier reported, a baby boy as big as a two-month-old was born at the city hospital in Rudny, Kostanay region, on January 15.