5.9mln tons of grain threshed in Kazakhstan
Kazakh agrarians have harvested 4.2 million hectares of grain crops, which is 26% of the total sown area. 5.9 million tons of grain have been threshed, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Agriculture.
Apart from grain crops, agricultural producers have harvested 112.8 thousand tons of oilseed crops, 684.2 thousand tons of potatoes with a yield of 241.5 c/ha, 1.9 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 286.8 c/ha, and more than 2 million tons of melons with a yield of 272.6 c/ha.
As for vegetables, 340.4 thousand tons of cabbage with a yield of 374.8 c/ha, 326.9 thousand tons of onions with a yield of 394.2 c/ha, and 115.7 thousand tons of carrots with a yield of 302.9 c/ha were harvested.
The harvesting campaign is being conducted within the timeframe set.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani agrarians harvested 3.1 million tons of grain.