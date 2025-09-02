5.9mln tons of grain threshed in Kazakhstan

Apart from grain crops, agricultural producers have harvested 112.8 thousand tons of oilseed crops, 684.2 thousand tons of potatoes with a yield of 241.5 c/ha, 1.9 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 286.8 c/ha, and more than 2 million tons of melons with a yield of 272.6 c/ha.

As for vegetables, 340.4 thousand tons of cabbage with a yield of 374.8 c/ha, 326.9 thousand tons of onions with a yield of 394.2 c/ha, and 115.7 thousand tons of carrots with a yield of 302.9 c/ha were harvested.

The harvesting campaign is being conducted within the timeframe set.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani agrarians harvested 3.1 million tons of grain.