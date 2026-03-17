592 Kyrgyz citizens repatriated from Middle East amid tensions

An additional group of 24 citizens returned via Istanbul, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In total, five special evacuation flights have been organized, returning 592 Kyrgyz citizens from Riyadh, Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Alongside these efforts, more than 3,000 citizens have returned on scheduled commercial flights.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Riyadh and Jeddah are serving as the main transit points for repatriation, with flights operated by Flydubai, Pegasus Airlines, Flynas, and Turkish Airlines.

Authorities have urged Kyrgyz citizens to limit travel to Middle Eastern countries until the situation in the region fully stabilizes.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a total of 10,275 citizens of Kazakhstan had been evacuated from the Middle Eastern countries as of March 14.