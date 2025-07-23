584 people suffer injuries due to work-related causes in Kazakhstan

The data shows the number of workplace injuries fell 16.6% compared to the same period last year. The country saw the workplace injuries rate stand at 0.08 injuries per 1,000 workers.

The highest work-related injuries were recorded in Kazakhstan’s industrial powerhouse Karaganda region, followed by East Kazakhstan region – 50, and Pavlodar region – 44. Atyrau region had 40 work-related injuries, Aktobe region – 39, and Almaty city – 51.

Mining and construction sectors observed the highest numbers of accidents, accounting for 18.1% and 9.2%, respectively, of the total injuries at work.

The data indicated the greatest causes of accidents were poor planning (34.6%), the employer's negligence (32,9%), careless driving (8.6%), and safety and labor violations (7.1%).

A total of 439 cases reached law-enforcement authorities over claims of labor violations, on 139 of which criminal trials were opened.

In the past five years, the comprehensive labor protection measures taken by the government agencies and employers led the number of workplace injuries to drop by 6.3%, showed the data.

Nationwide, 3,262 enterprises adopted safety and labor protection standards in efforts to prevent violations. Since 2019, the Labor Ministry has been actively promoting the Vision Zero concept, joined by 605 enterprises so far.

The country also launched the e-service Online Labor Consultant as well as implements a vertical control model at construction sites and the Safe Labor Strategy for 2024/30.

