58 road accidents reported in Almaty amid heavy snowfall

“Police are working in an enhanced mode, focusing on road safety. Patrol police crews respond promptly to all calls, ensuring that accident reports are processed, and assist municipal services involved in street cleaning and road surface treatment,” says chief of the administrative police department of Almaty, Serik Shumayev.

The police department urges city residents to exercise extreme caution on the roads, take winter conditions into account, and strictly adhere to traffic rules.

We also reported that 93 traffic accidents were registered in Astana on December 9 due to heavy snowfall.