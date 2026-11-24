Lok Bijaya Adhikari, chief of the center under Nepal’s Department of Mines and Geology, told Xinhua that the tremor was felt across eastern Nepal.

Yadav Bhattarai, assistant chief district officer in Taplejung, said no casualties or major damage had been reported so far.

“We are still collecting information from police units and local-level representatives in the district,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s seismologists had recorded a magnitude 4.9 earthquake in China.