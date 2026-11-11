M4.7 earthquake strikes Jordan, tremors felt in Israel

The earthquake occurred at 12:24 p.m. local time. According to the Jordan Seismological Observatory, its epicenter was located offshore, approximately 38 kilometers south of the city of Aqaba, at a depth of 10 kilometers, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Residents of Aqaba felt the tremors, although no injuries or damage have been reported in Jordan so far.

In neighboring Israel, the earthquake was felt in Eilat and communities across the Arava region. The Geological Survey of Israel recorded a magnitude of 4.5, placing the earthquake's focus at a depth of 8 kilometers near the Egyptian city of Taba.

According to The Times of Israel, earthquake alerts were triggered in Eilat and nearby areas, prompting Israel's Home Front Command to advise residents to leave buildings and move to open spaces.

🚨🇮🇱 An earthquake alert just triggered an evacuation at an Israeli airport. A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the Gulf of Eilat area, with tremors felt across parts of Israel, according to the country's Geological Institute. Ramon Airport was evacuated after an earthquake warning was issued for Eilat. A 4.5 magnitude quake isn't usually considered major, but it's certainly enough to get people's attention when airport evacuation alarms start going off. Writer: Samuel https://t.co/dPeJxsYIlD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 11, 2026

Operations at Ramon Airport near Eilat were temporarily suspended, with passengers and staff evacuated as a precaution. Flights resumed after safety inspections were completed.

Israeli authorities confirmed that no injuries or damage had been reported, and residents were allowed to return to their buildings following the inspections.

The Gulf of Aqaba lies along the Dead Sea Transform fault system, a seismically active zone stretching across several Middle Eastern countries, where earthquakes of varying magnitudes occur periodically.

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck central Türkiye on Monday, with its epicenter 17 kilometers northwest of İmamoğlu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).