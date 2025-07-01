10 regions of Kazakhstan fully provided with access to drinking water

As of now, 99.3% of the urban and 97.5% of the rural population have access to drinking water sources. 100% of the population in Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions are provided with drinking water supplies.

73 out of 90 cities of Kazakhstan have centralized water supply networks. The rest 17 are working to reach 100% coverage.

He said 5,679 out of 6,148 rural settlements have access to water supply networks. Of which 4,420 are piped to centralized water supply systems.

The Minister added 245 villages will be piped to centralized water supply networks using the funds of the republican budget and special fund, while 224 rural settlements will launch modular units using funds of local budgets.

As written before, 37 villages set to be provided with quality drinking water in Zhambyl region in 2024.